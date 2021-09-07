Warwick woman shortlisted as a finalist in hair and beauty awards

Chelsie Rose who runs Hair extensions by Chelsie Rose in Stratford, has been shortlisted for an award. Photo supplied

A Warwick woman has been shortlisted as a finalist in hair and beauty awards.

Chelsie Rose, who runs Hair Extensions by Chelsie Rose in Stratford, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Hair Extensionist of the year 2022 category.

She said: "After only being in the industry for two and a half years and achieving my Master Extensionist Award with Beauty works last year it was amazing to find out I have been shortlisted for Hair Extensionist of the year 2022.

"I feel like all my hard work I am achieving is paying off and I couldn’t do it without my amazing clients."

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small.