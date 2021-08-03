Warwick Words History Festival set to return with live, face-to-face events - here's the line-up

The Warwick Words Festival is set to return with live, face-to-face events. Images by Warwick Words

The annual Warwick Words History Festival will be back this year with programme of live, face-to-face events

A celebration of historical writing, fact and fiction, the festival features local history talks and walks and explores history-themed topics from further afield.

The acclaimed authors and speakers for this year's event, which takes place in October include; Tracy Borman, Helen Carr, Ben Collins, Sarah Gristwood, Lloyd Grossman, Max Hastings, Greg Jenner, Lauren Johnson, Dan Jones, Alexander Larman, Suzannah Lipscomb, Fatima Manji, Marc Morris, Rachel Trethewey, Simon Thurley, Nicola Tallis, Alison Weir, Graham Sutherland, Anne Langley, Bridget Winn, Paula Fletcher, Trevor Langley, Emma Bromley, Adam Busiakiewics, Aaron Manning and Heidi Meyer.

Dan Jones. Photo by Peter Clark

Warwick Words will also be presenting a new series of its popular tea time talks, in association with The University of Warwick.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: "After having to go on-line last year because of Covid restrictions, we’re thrilled to be able to welcome Festival goers back in person.

"We have a fabulous programme of talks lined up for what will be our biggest and strongest festival ever.

"Tickets are already on sale - make sure you book early to avoid disappointment."

Ben Collins. Photo by Dickie Dawson

Warwick Words History Festival takes place from October 1 to 10. Events run throughout the day and include talks and walks at venues in the town.

Tickets are available from: the box office at the visitor information centre at The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington and from the visitor information centre in Jury Street in Warwick.

To book online or to see the full festival programme go to: www.warwickwords.co.uk Tickets can be purchased at the event subject to availability.

Loyd Grossman. Photo supplied

Fatima Manji. Photo by Sophie Davidson