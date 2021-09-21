Warwick's bonfire and fireworks event returns this year - with a James Bond theme

Warwick's annual bonfire and fireworks show is set to return this year. Photo supplied

James Bond is the theme at Warwick Town Bonfire and fireworks event this year.

Award-winning Fantastic Fireworks will provide 30 minutes of fireworks set to the music of James Bond films.

Organisers Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse say they are excited to be able to invite people back on November 6 after Coronavirus forced cancellation of events last year.

They are also encouraging everyone to buy their tickets in advance in case numbers are limited.

A range of hot foods and refreshments will be available across the site as usual with all bars open.

Tables can also be reserved or a hot supper in the Kingmaker restaurant with a view of the bonfire and firework show.

Music will be provided by the popular Ukulele Band and there will be a range of light sabres and bright swords to buy.

The racecourse grandstands offer a great view of the Bonfire and Firework show across the track on the common. There will be a short five-minute display at 6pm to keep the children entertained, with the main firework show after the fire is lit at 6.30pm.

Advance tickets for adults and children over 15 years old cost £8; children under 15years old cost £2 and infants under three years old can enter for free.

Gates open at 5pm. Entry is at the main entrance off Bread and Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road.

Organisers say there will be no funfair this year for Covid safety reasons.

Tickets are only available online.

Local companies Geberit, Feldon Dunsmore, Bovis Homes, Tuckery, Warwick Kia, Godfrey Payton and Uniparts Logistics are supporting the event.

The organisers are hoping for a good turnout to raise much needed funds for local charities and good causes.