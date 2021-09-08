World War II corporal famous for her cooking will be celebrating her 100th birthday in Leamington

Enid Ghent will be celebrating her 100th birthday in Leamington on September 9.

A World War II corporal who was famous for her cooking will be celebrating her 100th birthday in Leamington on September 9.

Enid Ghent lived her early years in Falmouth Cornwall, raised by very traditional Cornish parents.

She remembers distinctly the bombing by German planes, of Falmouth harbour at the beginning of World War II and describes watching the ‘string of sausages’ dropping out of the planes, not knowing or realising the danger they were inflicting.

This image inspired her to join the Army and she spent the rest of the war based in Salisbury as an officer’s cook, reaching the rank of Corporal.

She was famous for her cooking and made fantastic Cornish pasties and cakes.

Enid came to Warwickshire in 1947 and lived up until April this year in Chadwick End.

She is very charitable and often organised events to raise money for good causes, notably the Red Cross.

She married Doug in 1948 - sadly he died in 1997, but she continued to live in the same house. Enid has two sons, Richard and Stephen.