Your chance to nominate outstanding examples of architecture, art or landscapes in Leamington

Sidney Syson (chair of The Leamington Society), Susan Rasmussen (Leamington Mayor) and Richard Ward (vice chair of The Leamington Society).

The Leamington Society’s biennial awards are now open for applications for outstanding examples of architecture, art or landscapes in Leamington.

Entries need to have been completed between April 2018 to April 2021 and are viewable by the public.

Now in its 45th year the awards are open for anyone to nominate a project, either their own or one they’ve observed in town.

The Leamington Society is looking for ‘new’ designs or restorations that 'make Leamington look and feel great'.

"It could be a new building or renovation, the development of a fantastic front garden or green space, a creative mural or inspiring sculpture," said Sidney Syson, chair of The Leamington Society.

"The Awards are The Leamington Society's way of publicly recognising and celebrating positive improvements in the Leamington streetscape."

Richard Ward is vice chairman of The Leamington Society and responsible for planning matters. He is a retired architect and one of the awards judges along with Alan Mayes, retired conservation architect with Warwick District Council; Zoe Herbert, current assistant conservation officer; and Leamington Mayor, Susan Rasmussen.

They are also hoping to find a recipient for a very special additional award of the Bill Gibbons trophy which was introduced in 1980.

This is for the ‘best improved owner-occupied property, as viewed from the street’. The winner holds the trophy until the following awards ceremony when it is handed onto the next winner.

The society is delighted that year’s awards, which take place on November 4 at All Saints’ Parish Church in Leamington, are supported by new sponsor - BID Leamington.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington said: “We are very pleased to support these awards which celebrate the important contribution that artists, designers and architects make in our town.

"Alongside other great work done by the Leamington Society, this helps to ensure our town remains unique and attractive.”