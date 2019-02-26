Police respond to reports of antisocial behaviour at Kenilworth Station Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... British Transport Police's Coventry and Warwickshire branch are "stepping up evening patrols" at Kenilworth Station following reports of anti-social behaviour at the site. Officers are encouraging station users to report any antisocial behaviour at this or any other station. Call 61016. Police Police appeal after Leamington robbery