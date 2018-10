Police shut the A423 Oxford Road between the Sky Blues Island and Princethorpe this morning (Thursday October 18) after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

Police were called to the scene at around 7am. The man was taken to Walsgrave Hospital with a head injury.

The road was reopened at around 8.15am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man was treated at the scene, but it was unclear how his injuries came about.