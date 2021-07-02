Final chance for voluntary and community organisations across the Warwick district to apply for their slice of over £80,000 - here are the details

Voluntary and community organisations across the Warwick district have a final chance to apply for grants from Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund to support projects that will benefit their community.

Over £80,000 is available to support community projects across the district.

The application window for the first round of funding closes on Sunday July 11.

Each county councillor in the Warwick district has an allocated fund of £6,000 to support small-scale projects within their division.

Projects previously supported include the provision of outdoor gym equipment; arts projects including outdoor theatre performances; and supporting community halls and community centres to open and hold activities. Funds were also allocated to provide digital solutions to allow projects and services to continue online during the pandemic.

To apply online and find out more information about WCC Councillor Grant Fund visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrantsIf you need help applying please contact:

Fiona Spiers, funding and group development officer

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA)