Poppy factory visit for Warwick project committee

Members of the Warwick Poppies Project 2018 outside the poppy factory in Richmond.
Residents from Warwick and members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 project went on a trip to the Poppy Factory in Richmond last week.

A spokesperson from the project said: “Thirty-four people attended and it was very successful and most interesting.

“We even tried our hand at making a poppy to take home.

“There was a fascinating talk and film, and most of us had no idea how very many people are helped into long-term employment by the Poppy Factory - their work goes way beyond making the poppies that we all buy each November.”