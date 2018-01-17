Preferred contractor appointed for infrastructure works ahead of major housing development in Warwick

A preferred contractor has been appointed for infrastructure works ahead of major housing development in Warwick

Construction group Dawnus has been appointed as preferred contractor to deliver the strategic infrastructure works to support the new Myton Green residential development, situated between Myton Road and Europa Way in Warwick.

Work starts spring 2018 and will last around 56 weeks, with land cleared and supporting infrastructure installed to support the delivery of 735 new homes.

Works include the delivery of the first section of a tree-lined community spine road, which will eventually link Europa Way with Gallows Hill, along with the creation of an extensive green corridor adjacent to Myton Brook.

Warwick District Council approved the reserved matters planning application in April 2017, which was based on the Council’s garden suburb principles and put forward by Catesby Estates on behalf of the Europa Way Consortium.

Consent was granted for the site-wide infrastructure and public open space works, which will support future residential development, following consultation with the local public and Warwick District Council.

Matthew Brighton, senior commercial manager at Catesby Estates, said: “We are working closely with the Consortium, Warwick District Council and housebuilders to ensure Myton Green is a vibrant, high quality housing development with recreational space for the whole community to enjoy.

“With the appointment of our preferred construction partner Dawnus and the early installation of infrastructure, we will substantially reduce the time needed by housebuilders to bring forward these high quality new homes.”

The new homes will be in a range of sizes and styles with the first residents due to move in during 2019.

In time, the development will deliver six equipped play areas, a network of new footpaths and cycleways along with the planting of more than 250 specimen trees set in around 20 acres of green open space.

Mat Obrey, Contracts Manager at Dawnus, added: “Dawnus has a wealth of experience in delivering complex infrastructure projects across the UK, and we’re excited to get started on the enabling works that will unlock development at this prime residential site.”