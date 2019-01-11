Preparations underway for annual snowdrop event at historic Warwick gardens

Preparations are underway for an annual snowdrop event at a historic Warwick gardens.

The team at Hill Close Garden, which is in Bread and Meat Close, are busy getting ready for their first event of the year - the Snowdrop weekend.

The annual event will take place on Saturday February 2 and Sunday February 3.

The restored Victorian gardens and their historic summerhouses, which overlook the racecourse, will be open for the public to welcome the first signs of spring.

More than 130 varieties of Snowdrops will be on display around the gardens. Victorian varieties can be seen along with more modern varieties, including the garden's own 'Warwickshire Gemini'.

There will also be a large raised landscaped display of many varieties, including the honey scented S ‘Arnott’, set up inside the visitor centre.

Named snowdrops will be on sale along with other winter plants and bulbs, and refreshments will be available in the tearoom.

Hill Close Gardens will also be open for a special Snowdrop Day at the end of the half term holiday on Saturday February 16 in aid of the National Gardens Scheme.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm and admission costs £4.50 for adults and £1 for children (aged 5-17 years).

Admission is free to Hill Close Garden and Royal Horticultural Society members.

