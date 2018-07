Demonstrations against US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK and his politics will be held outside Leamington Town Hall tomorrow (Friday July 13).

The first protest, being held by Mid-Warwickshire Amnesty International, will take place from noon to 1.30pm.

The Together Against Trump protest, which is part of a national event, will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm.

For more information visit the Together Against Trump Leamington Spa Facebook page.