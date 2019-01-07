Public consultation events for Leamington Creative Quarter this week

Public displays and forums as part of the consultation for plans to develop a Creative Quarter in and around the south of Leamington town centre are taking place this week.

Warwick District Council and its development partner Complex Development Proects (CDP) will hold a forum at Leamington Town Hall tomorrow (Tuesday January 8) from 10am which will include a presentation at the beginning and a chance for business owners and members of the public to view the plans and meet members of the Creative Quarter team.

Creative and digital businesses have been invited to attend a similar event at the town hall on Friday (January 11) from 11am to 2pm with the presentation taking place at the beginning again.

A display will be held at LOTT Bazaar in Clemens Street, Old Town, on Wednesday (January 9) and Thursday (January 10) from 10am to 5pm on both days with team members being available from 10am to noon on the first of those days and 2pm to 4.30pm on the second .

The display will then move to the Royal Priors shopping centre on Friday (January 11) from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

A business and community drop-in event will be held at the town hall next Tuesday (January 15) from 4pm to 7pm.

For more about the draft masterplan for the Creative Quarter click here and here.

For the public consultation survey click here.