Ralf Schumacher's F1 suit on sale at Kenilworth charity shop after auction disappointment

A charity shop in Kenilworth is now selling the suit of Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher after it failed to sell at auction last week.

The six-time Grand Prix winner's suit, from when he drove for the Williams F1 team in 1999, was mysteriously donated to Scope in Kenilworth in August.

And staff at the shop hoped to make a windfall for the charity by selling it at auction.

But the suit failed to sell during the bidding at Hansons Auctioneers on Friday December 23.

A spokesman for Hansons said: “Sadly, the Ralf Schumacher suit didn’t sell on auction day but we very much hope charity Scope find a buyer for this marvellous piece of motorsport memorabilia.”

Following the disappointment, staff at the shop will now sell the suit in store - but they want offers of around £2,000 from anyone wishing to buy it.

Area Manager for Scope, Chelsea Parry, said: “Scope is considering its next steps, but in the meantime our fantastic donation of the F1 racing suit warn by Ralf Schumacher is for sale in our Kenilworth store.

"This original suit, authenticated by the F1 Williams team, is a great addition to any F1 enthusiast’s collection.

“We are looking for offers in the region of £2,000 as valued by both Williams Heritage and Hansons Auctioneers.”