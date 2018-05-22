Residents invited to Freemasons open day in Warwick

One of the Warwick branches of the Freemasons is inviting members of the public to their open day this weekend.

The brethren who meet at Guys Cliffe House, which is off Coventry Road, are inviting residents to come along and meet them during their open day on Sunday (May 27).

The event, which will run between 10am and 2pm is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about freemasonry and who may be interested in finding out about becoming either a male or female freemason as we there will also be representatives of the Order of Women Freemasons.

Guys Cliffe House has parts of the building that date back to the 13th century.

The main house is a ruin that looks over the river Avon and we have a SSSI as part of the grounds

Members of the Freemasons will be opening the temple, parts of the house and grounds for visitors to explore. Members will also be on hand to answer any questions.