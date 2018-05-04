Results in for Leamington by-election

The results are now in for the Leamington by-election.

Yesterday (Thursday, May 3) a by-election was held to select the Warwickshire County Councillor for the Leamington Willes ward.

The candidates who were running for the seat were: Helen Elizabeth Adkins (Labour), George Henry Christopher Begg (Liberal Democrats), Stacey Jacqueline Calder (Conservative) and Martin Luckhurst (Green).

The election was held after Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western resigned from his role as the county councillor for the Willes Ward in March.

The results show that it was a tight race between the Labour candidate Helen Elizabeth Adkins and the Green candidate Martin Luckhurst but Labour managed to secure the seat by 25 votes.

The vote turnout was at 32 per cent, with 2,625 people casting votes out of an electorate of 8,094

Here is the breakdown of votes:

Helen Elizabeth Adkins (Labour) 1164 votes

Martin Luckhurst (Green) 1139 votes

Stacey Jacqueline Calder (Conservative) 286 votes

George Henry Christopher Begg (Liberal Democrat) 36 votes