Scrap yard fire at Ryton leads to warnings for traffic

A large plume of smoke from a scrap yard fire is affecting traffic on the A45.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene at a scrap yard on the A45 London Road at Ryton on Dunsmore.

A plume of smoke is coming from the incident which may affect the surrounding area. The fire service is urging people in the area to drive with care.

A spokesman said: "We currently have eight pumps in attendance with two water bowsers. There is a scrap heap on fire.

"Large quantities of smoke may affect the A45, so please take extra care when driving."

People in the area have been advised to close all windows and doors as a precautionary measure.