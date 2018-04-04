Second track plan for Kenilworth Station could be back on

Plans to install a second track at Kenilworth Station could be back on - but not for a very long time.

When the idea of rebuilding the station in Keniworth was first suggested, it was hoped Network Rail would install a second track between Kenilworth and Leamington.

This would have meant Kenilworth could have had a more frequent service.

But after the Hendy Review in 2015, which reviewed every Network Rail project around the country, the plans were put on indefinite hold.

A spokesman for Network Rail at the time said: “The track upgrade through Kenilworth has not been cancelled but was assessed as part of the Hendy Review.

“As a result the track work at Kenilworth is on hold and will be considered for funding in the coming years.”

But in correspondence seen by the KWN, Network Rail it was about to prepare a business case with transport group Midlands Connect to see if the line could have another track installed.

If funding for the project is approved, it could still take a long time to become reality.

Patrick Cawley of Network Rail said it would like to time the planned improvements with the arrival of HS2 in the West Midlands, which is currently set for 2027.

He added: “It is too early in the development process to advise of prospective construction timescales.”

There has still been no announcement on when Kenilworth Station will open.

When it does open, it will run one train per hour between Coventry and Leamington.