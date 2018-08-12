Teacher in training reflects on year at Claverdon primary school

A teacher in training has reflected on her year in placement in a primary school near Warwick.

Laura Richards, 25, who is originally from Plymouth, has moved to Stratford and has been training at Claverdon Primary School.

Following her degree at the University of Falmouth, and several years working in PR roles, she opted for a change in career and went into teaching.

She said: “Teaching had always been in the back of my mind, but due to family commitments it wasn’t the right time to do a PGCE straight after my degree.

“I made the switch when I did as I felt unrewarded in my previous role and wanted to have more of an impact on the world. I’ve always wanted to create change and help people.”

Now, as she reaches the end of her training year, Laura wanted to share her experience. She also said that she has been surprised at how much of her previous experience she has been able to bring to the role.

Laura said: “I had fantastic training from my host school mentor throughout the year, in which he provided me with support during my complementary placement too.

“I feel I have been very lucky to have had an experienced and dedicated individual mentor me, alongside passionate and caring tutors through the university and my alliance.

“In combination, they have provided me with skills I need to be a teacher, and have also supported me through the ups and downs of my own personal journey this last year.

Laura say her favourite part of training to teach has been watching the children make progress.

She said: “I have loved building rapport with pupils and tailoring their learning to their interests. Witnessing those light bulb moments is an honour.”