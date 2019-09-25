Team of 4x4 drivers looking for new recruits to help Warwickshire hospital staff get around during heavy snow

A team of 4x4 drivers who help Warwickshire hospital staff get around during heavy snow are looking for more recruits.

The Warwickshire 4x4 volunteers has more than 80 members who serve Warwickshire Hospitals, including Warwick, Leamington, Stratford, Shipston, Nuneaton, Rugby as well as others in the area.

Members of the Warwickshire 4x4 Volunteers at Warwick Hospital

The idea came from Leamington resident and part time Land Rover Experience instructor Graeme Wright in March 2018 after snow from the ‘Beast from the East’ caused major disruption for staff at Warwick Hospital.

At the time, Graeme urged people with 4x4s to help get staff to hospital and to see patients in their homes.

He later encouraged people to join a group to help staff when the weather got bad again.

Grame said: "Our volunteers give up their time to transport essential personnel as required during times of adverse weather.

"These can include doctors and nurses doing routine house calls or getting other members of the hospital staff into work and ofcourse, home again at the end of their shift.

"We are currently looking for any 4x4 owners to join us as the more we have to call upon the better.

"Having more volunteers means everyone available plays a part without any individual being over worked."

To find out more warwickshire4x4volunteers@gmail.com

