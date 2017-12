Who knew how creative we all are when the snow falls?

Our thanks to everyone who sent in their snow pictures today (Sunday) - here are a few of the pictures we got.

Photo by Jake Wainwright.

Please keep sending them into news@leamingtoncourier or editorial@kenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

Photo by Sam White.

Photo by Lisa Hewitt.

Violet's snowman in Mallory Grange (photo from Charles Pegg)

Photo by Kashia Cullen-Anderson

Photo by Jack Astell in Percy Terrace

Iuliana and Florin from Bishop's Itchington

Photo by Craig McDougall near Abbey Fields, Kenilworth