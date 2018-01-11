The cheapest properties to buy in Leamington right now

Prospective house buyers who want to live in Leamington will have to spend at least £85,000 for a one-bedroom flat according to a property website.

Zoopla has the cheapest price listed as £85,000 by estate agent RA Bennett for a one bedroom flat at Ashlawn House in Forefield Place.

The next cheapest property has been listed by Reed Rains for £130,000 for a one-bedroom flat at St Paul’s Square which has been described as “an extremely bright and spacious one bedroom upper floor apartment perfect for first time buyers or buy-to-let investors.”

Those wanting to move into a retirement property for over-55s could be interested in a two-bedroom property at Avon Court which is listed for offers over £135,000.

The first house listed is a three-bedroom end of terrace property in Juliet Drive, Heathcote, going for £137,500 as part of a 50 per cent shared ownership scheme.

This has also been described as being ideal for first-time buyers.

