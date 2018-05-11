This week’s magistrates’ court list of offenders from Leamington and its surrounding area.

The following cases have been dealt with by magistrates sitting at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington.

Dominic Richard Duxbury, 43, of Tachbrook Road, Leamington, was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £115 costs for theft and for carrying an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft.

Terence Grant Robinson, of Badgers Retreat, Leamington, had a 28-day domestic violence protection order made against him.

Richard Helstrip, 32, of Ashton Court, Leamington, was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £250 costs for assault.

Wendy Sealey, 44, of Masefield Avenue, Warwick, was given a community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 compensation and ordered to pay £220 costs for assault.

James Paul Bolitho, 25, of Withy Bank, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £205 costs for criminal damage.

Jason Alan Charles Rodgers, 29, of Dudley Road, Kenilworth, was jailed for 12 weeks, given a restraining order and ordered to pay £115 costs for breaching a non-molestation order and committing a further offence while the subject of a conditional discharge.

Ayesha Lock, 21, of Offa Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £228 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.