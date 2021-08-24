Three Afghan refugee families will be resettled in Warwick and Leamington - but protesters say that is not enough

Campaigners set up a stall outside of Leamington Town Hall yesterday (Monday). They were joined by Matt Western MP (right).

Three Afghan refugeefamilies will be resettled in Warwick and Leamington - but protesters say that is not enough.

Warwick District Council has confirmed that it has agreed to find homes for the families, following the mass evacuation from Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover.

However, some campaigners are calling on the council to find homes for more families.

"Three families is simply not enough," said political activist Lucy Phillips at a demonstration she held yesterday (Monday) in Leamington.

"As a resident of Warwick and Leamington, I am astounded that we should be accepting such a small number of refugee families who are literally fleeing from terror and persecution.

"As a concerned resident of Warwickshire, I call upon Warwick District Councillors to push hard to welcome more refugees to our warm and welcoming community."

Campaigners set up a stall outside of Leamington Town Hall yesterday (Monday) and Lucy added: "We received an amazing response from the general public, all signatures will be added to our ongoing petition in which we will present to Warwick District Council and press the matter further.

"Our next stall to show solidarity with Afghan refugees will be on Sunday September 12 at 12(noon), where we intend to collect more signatures to support the cause."

A link to the recent petition can be found here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/warwick-and-leamington-refugees-welcome-hereIn his latest newsletter, council leader Andrew Day said: "We’re delighted to be offering three refugee families a home and a very warm welcome to our community."