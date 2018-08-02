Tourism course at Leamington College aims to combat Brexit impact

Leamington College is aiming to tackle the potential impact on tourism in the area by Brexit by launching a new course.

This September, the college, part of Warwickshire College Group, is starting a new Level 3 Diploma in Hotel, Tourism and Destination Management.

Students on the course will spend time within the industry on placement and will be mentored by people with experience in tourism.

Group vice principal of curriculum at WCG, Neil Coker, said: “Warwickshire and the Midlands are a huge part of tourism in the UK and internationally.

“Hotels and destinations are hungry for new talent to support their ambitions with innovation, energy and passion.

“To make sure this ambition is matched by talented, skilled staff, Leamington College is creating a brand new learning experience for the next generation of managers, marketers, event organisers, and the whole range of opportunities that this sector offers.”

Anyone wishing to apply for the new course should email James Stacey on j.stacey@wcg.ac.uk. Suitable applicants will be invited to interview where their passion and commitment to a career in hospitality will be assessed.