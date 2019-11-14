Heavy rain causing major problems - school closures, train cancellations and road closures in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth area

Chiltern Railways said the railway between Banbury and Leamington is badly affected, although the National Rail Service said some trains may start running again soon.

A spokesperson for Chiltern said the line is currently closed, adding: "Chiltern Railways tickets are valid on Virgin West Coast, Cross Country, Great Western Railway, West Midlands Railway and London North Western Railway."

In the past few minutes, National rail said: "Trains are now beginning to return to normal, however, may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised whilst service recovers."

Heavy rain is causing disruption to the area.

Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.

So far, we have been made aware of four school closures:

Kineton Primary School

Brailes Primary School

Acorns Primary School

Long Compton

Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

This is an ongoing story - we will bring you more on this as it happens.