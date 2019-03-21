Work stops on major road project between Leamington and Warwick

Work on a major project to create a dual carriageway between Leamington and Warwick has been stopped.

Construction company Dawnus was the contractor for the A452 Europa Way corridor scheme, which involves widening the road into a dual carriage way to add an extra lane on each side.

Europa Way.

But the company went into administration last week and as a result work has now stopped.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) says it hopes any delays will be kept to a minimum, while it finds a new contractor.

Work started on the first part of the road improvement scheme in May 2018 between Olympus Avenue and the Shires Retail Park roundabout to widen about 450 metres of Europa Way to accommodate the new larger dual carriageway.

Work was then also due to take place to create a new signalised junction to provide access to the new Myton Green residential development.

The work at Europa Way has stopped.

A WCC spokesperson confirmed that the work has stopped, adding: “We have been looking into this since we became aware of the difficulties facing Dawnus.

“We are continuing to actively seek ways of completing the works with minimum delay and disruption.”

The scheme is part of a larger programme of works to improve Europa Way including:

~ Upgrading Europa Way to dual carriageway between the M40 and Leamington Shopping Park (formerly known as the Shires Retail Park) roundabout.

The work at Europa Way has stopped.

~ Upgrading junctions along Europa Way and the wider corridor.

~ A 500-space park and ride facility near the M40.

~ Cycling and walking infrastructure.

The programme has been developed alongside the Warwick District Local Plan which has allocated about 4,500 homes to be built along the Europa Way corridor by

The work at Europa Way has stopped.

2029.

In January 2018 Dawnus was also announced as the ‘preferred contractor’ to deliver the infrastructure works to support the new Myton Green residential development between Myton Road and Europa Way in Warwick.

The development includes 737 new homes.