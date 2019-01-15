Two arrested within hours of attempted mugging in Kenilworth

Two suspects were arrested by police within hours of an attempted mugging in Kenilworth over the weekend.

At around midday on Sunday January 13, offenders had attacked a male at Kenilworth Common and tried to obtain his mobile phone and shoes.

However, the victim was able to get up and run away.

Two suspects were arrested by police a few hours later. The pair have been released under investigation as enquiries and investigations continue.

Neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch praised the police following the arrests.

A spokesman for the group said: “While the attempted robbery is a concern, let’s recognise the work and commitment of our police who have acted promptly by making arrests following this event.

"It demonstrates that our police are working amongst our community and are rightly focused on the most serious crimes."

Anyone with any further information about this incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 155 of January 13.

Warwickshire Police has been contacted for further details.