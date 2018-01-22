Two Castles Run ballot opening soon

The ballot for people to enter this year's Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth Castle is opening soon.

Would-be runners will be able to enter the ballot for the race on Thursday February 1 via the Two Castles Run website. The ballot closes on Wednesday February 14.

Entrants will not have to pay until their place in the race is confirmed on Thursday March 1.

The race itself, a 10km course, takes place on Sunday June 10, starting at 9am in Warwick Castle.

It is organised by volunteers from Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletic Club. All money raised by the race will go to charity.