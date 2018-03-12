UPDATE: Electrical fire sees major Leamington Road blocked

A section of Tachbrook Road in Leamington has been cordoned off following an underground electrical fire.

Police have cordoned off a section of the road from Ranelagh Terrace to where the road meets Old Warwick Road.

The site.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road was cordoned off following an underground fire 'involving electrics'.

Western Power Distribution are attending and requested that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service remain.

At present one fire engine is on the scene.

Resultant congestion is causing some to turn-around in the road and travel in another direction.