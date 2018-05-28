VIDEO: Watch the moment the lightning hits an electric box in Warwick Gates

The thunderstorm in the early hours of Sunday morning certainly woke up a few people - and many of our readers to capture it on camera.

This video taken by James McKay shows the lightning hitting the electric box across the road from his house and knocking the power on and off in Warwick Gates.

Photo by Steven Barnett

Our thanks to him - and also to Stephen Barnet for his amazing photos in Kenilworth and Christine Lowe’s dramatic photo in Leamington.

Send your photos to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk or editorial@kenilworthweeklynews.co.uk

