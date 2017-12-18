Warwick District Foodbank receives early Christmas gift

A foodbank that helps those in need in the Warwick District received and early Christmas present last week.

The Warwick District Foodbank was presented of a cheque for £3,300 from Warwick District Council’s contractors for the work it does in the community.

The Warwick District Foodbank distributes in excess of 585kg of food a week across its seven local centres and currently has 78 new people referred to it on a weekly basis.

This is the fourth year in a row that D&K Heating has organised a campaign together with sixteen local businesses to raise much needed funds for the foodbank charity.

Andy Bower, the Warwick District’s Foodbank operations manager, said: “This very generous donation is a big boost to our plans to purchase a vehicle to assist us with weekly deliveries to our seven foodbank distribution centres.

“The “van fund” was kickstarted by the £2,100 donation we received from this group last year and now we are very close to our target.”

Donations were received from D&K Heating Services Limited, Shield Environmental, Valor, Stelrad, Southern Heating Installer, Pinners & Sons, Ian Williams, Fernox, Lovells , Graham The Plumbers’ Merchant, Dodds Group, Edwards Bathroom Plumbing & Heating Supplies Ltd, Headbrook Ltd, Baxi Group UK, Ben’s Carpentry Services Limited, Tersus and Allworks.

To get in touch with the Warwick District Foodbank call 07979 517890 or go to: www.warwickdistrict.foodbank.org.uk