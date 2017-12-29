Warwick mum’s dreams come true as she hits mammoth fundraising target

A Warwick mum’s dreams have come true after achieving her mammoth fundraising target.

Today (December 29) Lucy Field hit her fundraising target of £10,000.

Lucy Field has hit her �10,000 fundraising target. Photo of Nicki Scott and Lucy Field with the Warwick Mayor's Consort Christine Cross , Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross and Father Christmas during a Breakfast with Father Christmas event.

Lucy has been holding fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for the maternity ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

She took on the challenge of trying to raise £10,000 for the wards after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae was born in May 2016.

After hosting carol singing events in December, which were her last events for 2017, Lucy had raised over £8,000.

Over the last few weeks donations have still been coming in and today (December 29), Lucy’s JustGiving Page reached more than £10,000.

The page had received a kind anonymous donation of £974.23, which helped Lucy reach her target.

Lucy said: “When I started my fundraising journey on January 1 2017 I didn’t think I’d raise £1,000 let alone £10,000 and now just before New Year hits all of my dreams have come true.

“Warwick special care baby unit saved my daughter’s life in May 2016 and I knew that once I’d left the ‘newborn haze’ behind I’d set about fundraising for this amazing unit.

“Within hours of the first event, a coffee and cake morning going live, I’d raised nearly £500 and on the day of the event I had raised close to £6,500 and this purchased a number of chair beds for Swan and SCBU ward.

“Further events including a softplay afternoon, cocktails and canapes evening and breakfast with Father Christmas brought us even closer to our £10,000 target and by December 29, with the help of a very generous donation from an anonymous person, we hit our £10,000 target just in time for the New Year.

“I’d like to thank those incredible midwives, doctors and nurses on SCBU, you have a very special place in my heart.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who has donated money, cakes and raffle prizes, everyone who has purchased raffle tickets, people who have donated their time to help out and my amazing fundraising partner Nicki Scott.

“We can’t wait for 2018, we have bigger and better plans, if anyone would like to help please contact us.

“From the bottom of my heart I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone, this money will make such a difference and without you this wouldn’t have been possible.”