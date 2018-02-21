Warwick museum to host cocktail evening to raise funds for project

A museum in Warwick will be hosting a cocktail evening next month to help raise money for one of their projects.

Sneddons Mixology will be creating a range of specially blend themed museum cocktails for an event at the Market Hall Museum.

Visitors will be able to sip cocktails and take part in some museum activities while helping Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) raise funds to run a summer holiday club for Warwick children in need.

The event takes place on Friday March 9 from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £10 and includes one cocktail.

A bar will be open all evening serving cocktails and drinks.

Sneddons Mixology is also donating a percentage of their takings to the fundraising cause.

There will be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets during the evening to win a number of prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

Tickets can be booked in advance by visiting or calling Market Hall Museum on 01926 412500.

Bronwen Williams, a development officer for Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, said: ‘In the summer of 2017, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire successfully ran a week long summer holiday activity programme called ‘Time Travellers’ for 19 local children in need.

“Exciting activities were created around our heritage collections and based at our sites in Warwick.

“The project was a huge success and as such HCW are planning to replicate it again this year, making it even bigger ad better and enabling even more children to take part and enjoy.

“To make it happen the team are approaching local funders and running the Cocktail night, so please come along, bring your friends and have a great night while raising money for a good cause.”