Warwick primary school in bid for cash boost for new community project

A primary school in Warwick is bidding to get a cash boost to help it deliver a new project for its community.

Heathcote Primary School has been named as one of the groups in Tesco’s Bags of Help project, which sees grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales, awarded to local community projects.

The school is taking on a project of developing a Heathcote Community Farm Shop.

The initial stage of this project will be to develop a forest school, which will allow children to study the curriculum in an outdoor environment.

The money the school will raise through Tesco will help develop the forest school, building paths and gates, buying tools and providing pupils with the appropriate clothing.

Lara Jeffries, Headteacher at Heathcote said: “Meeting with staff from Tesco in January really helped us to develop our exciting plan further – we cannot wait to get the children outside, planting their forest, digging beds and begin our fabulous journey towards opening Heathcote Community Farm Shop.

“Being a brand-new school in a brand-new community, and built on what was previously a farm, it was felt that this would provide a fantastic link to the community, provide pupils with learning opportunities about how to grow food and live healthy lifestyles.”

In March there will be 450 trees arriving at the school to begin the process for the Forest School.

The school is calling for help from parents and members of the community to prepare the land. Those interested in helping should meet at the school on February 24 from 10am to 2pm.

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout March and April.