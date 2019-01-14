Wing mirrors knocked off vehicles by vandals in Kenilworth

Several vehicles parked on a Kenilworth road had their wing mirrors damaged or knocked off by vandals last week.

The cars parked on Albion Street were damaged between 4.30pm on Wednesday January 9 and 8am on Friday January 11.

Some vehicles had their wing mirrors completely knocked off while others were left damaged but still hanging down the side of the vehicle.

This damage relates to incidents 170, 237, 249 and 258 of January 11.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information related to any of these incidents should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.