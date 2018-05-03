Work starts on £7.5m care home in Warwick

The construction of a new £7.5 million dementia specialist care home in Warwick has officially started.

Last Friday (April 27) a ground-breaking ceremony was held to mark the construction for the new state-of-the-art care home in Spinney Hill.

Breaking ground at WCS Care's new Warwick care home on Spinney Hill (from l to r) Paresh Parekh, WCS Care's Director of Finance; Kenny Nelson, Relationship Director at Royal Bank of Scotland; Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Stephen Cross; Christine Asbury, WCS Care's Chief Executive; Cllr Richard Edgington, Warwick ' Emscote Ward; Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at Deeley Construction; and Jo Barnett, WCS Care hostess at Castle Brook (and former Woodside staff)

Residents, staff, and guests – including Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross and Cllr Richard Edgington – attended the event at the site, which will become a village-style facility for 72 older people and people with dementia.

The care home, which will be operated by WCS Care, will replace the former Woodside care home, which closed for demolition in 2017.

Due to open in summer 2019, the new home has been designed by Warwick-based architects Robothams and will be built by Deeley Construction. It is also being built with support from a £5.9 million funding deal from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In the coming months a name will be chosen for the home.

Former Woodside resident Val Hase checks the plans ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony at WCS Care's new Warwick with Ed Russell, WCS Care's Director of Innovation and Development

WCS Care currently operates 11 care homes across Warwickshire including in Kenilworth, Rugby and Leamington.

Former Woodside residents like 90-year-old Val Hase are living at another of WCS Care’s homes, Castle Brook, in Kenilworth, while construction takes place.

Val said: “Woodside was a lovely home and I had lots of happy times there, but this new home will be another chapter and an opportunity to create lots of new memories. It’ll be really exciting to see things take shape and I can’t wait to have a look around when it’s finished next year.”

The new home will include family-scale households for up to seven people, with ensuite facilities as well as a spa, cinema, salon, shop, café, and launderette.

Once work is complete the facility will feature the latest technology including circadian rhythm lighting and night-time acoustic monitoring. There will also be smart phone apps connected to mobile care monitoring, where people can check on their loved one’s care 24-hours a day.

Christine Asbury, WCS Care’s chief executive, said: “The excitement is building as construction work begins on our inspirational new home in Warwick, which will feature many of the ideas and approaches that have already had a positive impact on health and wellbeing in our other homes. Driven by our ambition to make every day well lived for residents, we’re creating a home that will push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, while - at the same time - providing a homely, family environment, supported by high quality care around the clock.”

Kenny Nelson, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The plans for WCS Care’s new home are very impressive and I am pleased that we are able to support the creation of such a vital new facility.

“The team provides an excellent standard of care from each of its properties and we are looking forward to working with them to aid the completion of this development.”

For more information about WCS Care and their facilities go to: www.wcs-care.co.uk