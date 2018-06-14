World Cup banning orders for 24 football fans from Warwickshire

Twenty four people from Warwickshire have been banned from attending the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off later today.

The Football Banning Orders Authority (FBOA), part of the Home Office, ordered 1,312 banned individuals who hold a passport to surrender it to police on Monday 4 and Tuesday June 5.

Police will hold the passports until the World Cup final on 15 July.

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said: "The World Cup is a festival of football and is no place for violence or disorder.

"The UK’s system of football banning orders is unique and means that people intent on causing trouble in Russia will instead be staying at home.

"I’m grateful to police forces for taking the necessary enforcement action to ensure that these thugs won’t be able to ruin the tournament for real fans."

The latest figures released yesterday, five days before England’s first match against Tunisia, showed that forces in England and Wales have accounted for 1,254 passports.

This represents 96 per cent of the people currently subject to football banning orders who hold a passport. Police will continue to root out the small number of outstanding passports throughout the tournament.

Football banning orders are imposed by courts and can last for up to 10 years. Breaching a banning order is a criminal offence and can result in a fine of up to £5,000 and a six-month prison sentence.

Around 10,000 people are expected to travel from the UK to Russia to attend the World Cup.