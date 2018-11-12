Young Kenilworth musician earns place in National Youth Orchestra

A young Kenilworth musician has made it through two tough auditions to be picked to play in the National Youth Orchestra.

Patrick O'Reilly, a 13-year-old pupil at Kenilworth School, was offered the place on the orchestra to play viola in October, and will play in his first concert on Friday January 4 at the Warwick Arts Centre.

The headteacher of Kenilworth School, Hayden Abbott, praised Patrick's achievement.

He said: "Patrick is a very talented student and we are proud of him for excelling in his auditions and being offered a part in this prestigious orchestra. I am sure this will be an amazing and enriching experience for him."

Patrick started playing the violin aged six, but switched to the viola when he was nine as he preferred the mellower sound it produces.

A year later, Patrick won a place in the National Children’s Orchestra.

Patrick currently plays in the Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Orchestra, the CBSO Youth Orchestra and is a valued member of the String and Symphony Orchestra at Kenilworth School.

Patrick, a fan of Brahms, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, is also an accomplished pianist and spends his Saturdays studying music at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Junior Department.

Despite his recent achievement, Patrick is not resting on his laurels.

One of his future goals is to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition. He also hopes to become a professional viola player.