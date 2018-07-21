Youngsters create big poppies for Warwick project

Six big handmade poppies have been made by some of the youngsters from Warwickshire Young Carers for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

They were made at poppy making workshops which were held thanks to a collaborative partnership between Warwickshire Young Carers and Annette Smyth and were sponsored by the Leamington Spa branch of the Arts Society.

The poppies have been made by using out-of-date sterile dressings.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies project said: “Big thanks to everyone involved - these poppies will sit proudly in our display this autumn.”

A display will be created inside St Mary’s Church from all the handmade poppies and it will be open to the public from October 5 to mid-December.

For more information about the project and making poppy donations click here