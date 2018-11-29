Daniels and Jeeves come away with gold medals after mastering Derby 10

Three Leamington C& AC athletes made the trip to Derby for the ten-mile run which finished alongside Pride Park and all performed with distinction.

Marc Curtis ran 64min 38sec - his fastest time for a number of years - to finish 49th, with Wendy Daniels 59th in a personal best of 65:51 for sixth lady.

Dan Fleming with his wife Jo after clocking a marathon PB.

Daniels also won gold in the W40 age group to become Midland Masters age group champion.

Jenny Jeeves was ninth in the ladies’ race and 70th overall in 67:02, knocking more than 40 seconds off her previous best to win the W50 age group.

Andy Harding from Belper Ten Twenty Triathlon Club won the race in 53:59 and there were 1,242 finishers.

Saturday saw the final race in the Mid-Warwickshire Primary School Cross Country League, with Year 6 pupils running a two-lap course of Priory Park, Warwick, which involved a tough climb on each circuit.

Andrew Siggers approaches the finish line at Draycote.

Ila Lane of Leamington C&AC claimed an easy victory, with clubmate Esme Du Bois comfortably in second.

The two athletes have run consistently well throughout the league and won first and second place for their individual scores taken over the four races.

Fellow C&AC runner James Gould maintained his second place in the overall standings with a runner-up spot in the boys’ race.

Isabella Goold and Finn Williams-Stein also finished in the top 20 on the day, crossing the line in sixth and ninth, respectively, with Chloe Lovett running a solid race to come home in 26th.

Spa Striders' XC handicap winners.

Meanwhile, Spa Striders’ Dan Fleming produced a 30-minute PB at the La Rochelle Marathon despite limited training, finishing in 3:34:55.

Fellow Strider Dan Martin ran the Spanish Half Marathon at San Sebastian in 1:44:20, finishing 938th.

Kenilworth Runners’ Stan Alexander was the first MV65 at the Benidorm 10k on Sunday in a time of 42:45.

Alexander came home 92nd overall out of 800 finishers on a cold but sunny day in the Spanish coastal town.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Siggers was pleased with his first road race since a stress fracture forced him to withdraw from the Berlin Marathon in September.

Siggers finished second in a time of 34min 49sec in the Run for Rotary Draycote Water 10k on Sunday, just missing out in a sprint finish to the eventual winner, Ben Kruze (unattached), who clocked 34:39.

In a small field of just 61 runners, clubmate Dave Pettifer finished 17th in 45:17, with Neil Smith 21st in 46:42, Tom Dable 45th in 57:52 and Pauline Dable 51st (and 1st LV55) in 62:55.

Spa Striders’ Simon Parsons finished sixth in 40:13.

Pete Schofield and Lucy Marcovitch were the individual winners at Spa Striders’ Club Handicap Series Cross Country which was held at Newbold Comyn on Sunday.