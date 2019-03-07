Brakes bring in Hodge

Leamington have added former Lincoln city midfielder Elliot Hodge to their squad.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of former England international Steve Hodge, arrives at the club after a short spell with Burton Albion.

He joins the club at a time when they are on a run of four straight defeats and with just one win in their last 16 matches - a run stretching back to November.

And Brakes boss Paul Holleran hopes his arrival can help turn things around.

He explained: "He's a young, exciting wide player and I think he can bring something a bit different to us.

"He's a lively player and hopefully he can make an impact for us."

Hodge will be in the Brakes squad that travels to Chester this weekend.