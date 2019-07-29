Breeden departs Leamington after training ground incident

Tony Breeden has left Leamington after a training ground bust-up left Jack Edwards with a broken nose.

Edwards was forced to sit out Saturday’s friendly win over West Bromwich Albion Under-23s, while Breeden’s place in goal was taken by trialist.

Jack Edwards was on the sidelines for Saturday's friendly.

Brakes officially announced Breeden’s departure at lunchtime, with the keeper also releasing a statement to mark the end of his third stint with the club.

The club statement read: “The club can confirm that goalkeeper and captain Tony Breeden has left the club following an incident at training last week.

“We have mutually agreed the termination of his contract with Tony accepting that his conduct fell well short of accepted behaviour.

“He leaves the Brakes after three spells at the club in which he has amassed close to 300 appearances.”

Manager Paul Holleran said the contributions of the colourful 31-year-old would be remembered long after the manner of his departure.

“Tony has made a massive contribution at Leamington Football Club and it is disappointing for both him, myself and the club that our relationship has ended in such a way.

“I know he will be fondly remembered by the fans and we cannot forget that he has been a big part of our success for many years. I wish him every success moving forward wherever that may be.”

Breeden, who made 341 appearances for Brakes after initially joining in 2009, scoring four times, praised the fans for their support in a farewell post.

“Officially left Leamington, not how I wanted to but down to my poor actions.

“Good luck in the future and sorry to fans, staff and players who I’ve (let) down.

“I know you all held me in high regard & the support I received literally weekly from you all made me feel so proud to represent your club. Good luck.”

Brakes are expected to sign a replacement number one within the next 24 hours as they complete final preparations for their season-opener at Kidderminster on Saturday.