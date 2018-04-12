Cole’s brace helps Racers get back to winning ways at Brocton

Racing Club Warwick quickly put Saturday’s home defeat to Pershore behind them with a commanding performance in Staffordshire on Tuesday evening.

Warwick had club captain Alex Price missing through suspension and in-form striker Sean Kavanagh unavailable so Henry Leaver and Tom Cross returned to the starting line-up and it was Leaver who provided the first goal with a fine free-kick which Luke Church superbly headed home in the 13th minute.

Church came close with another header and fired over as he continued to find space, while Martin Hutchcox almost doubled the lead in a first half of missed chances.

Despite regular centre-halves Jamie Coleman and Joe Smith missing through injury, the Racing Club back line were in full control, with keeper Cross enjoying had a quiet first half.

The visitors’ pressure finally told early in the second half when a clever ball from Rich Powell found Luke Cole who controlled well and fired hard and low into the bottom corner.

This settled Racers and just three minutes later a Church cross found stand-in skipper Martin Slevin who fired a screamer into the top corner from 25 yards.

Racing replaced Slevin, Trea Bertie and Powell with tonight’s game against Stafford in mind and it was one of the substitutes, Paul Holland, who closed down a back pass to round the keeper and set up Cole for his second.

Racing Club manager Scott Easterlow was pleased to see his side return to their high levels on Tuesday night following on from their defeat to Pershore Town at the weekend.

“It was much better,” said Easterlow. “Saturday was poor from us, we gave the game away in terms of our own performance,

“Tuesday night the performance was back to what it should be and it could have been seven or eight if we had been a bit more clinical.

“We have now go ten league games to go, one final definitely, a quarter-final and hopefully another semi-final and final, too. All in month!”