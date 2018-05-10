Holleran rules out AFC Telford switch

Paul Holleran has ruled himself out of the running for the AFC Telford manager’s role, saying he still has a job to do at Leamington, writes Paul Okey.

Telford are without a manager after Rob Edwards decided to leave Bucks Head just days after the close of the 2017/18 campaign and Holleran was among the favourites to replace him.

However, he has committed his future to Brakes and says his only focus is establishing them at Conference North level.

“The scenario is, there was an approach by Telford for my services which I was flattered by,” said Holleran.

“I declined due to the fact I have not finished the job here.

“My aim is to establish Leamington as a Step 2 football club which we’re still in the process of doing.

“There’s a lot happening at the football club and there is a very loyal band of players and supporters. I wouldn’t be sticking to my principles if I left.

Telford is a great football club, great people and it is something I was flattered by but I’ve got a job here and I want to complete it.”