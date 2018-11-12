Mackey double helps Racers to overcome stubborn Brocton

Racing Club Warwick returned to second in the table after beating a plucky and well organised Brocton side on Saturday.

Racing Club started brightly with Marc Passey getting a lot of success down the left but it was Wade Malley who broke the deadlock, following up his shot which was well saved to head home in the 24th minute.

It should have been 2-0 a few minutes later but Joe Smith could only fire his follow-up over the bar after his initial shot was cleared off the line.

Brocton fought their way back into the game and Charlie Bannister was called on to tip the ball over the bar before the hosts got back on level terms in the 41st minute, Alex Scott glancing home from a corner.

The visitors started the second half brightly and Ben Mackey had a shot blocked before winning a penalty after being manhandled by a defender. Racers’ top scorer duly fired in the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-1 in the 64th minute.

Mackey then scored one of the goals of the season just a few minutes later. Receiving a throw-in, he showed strength to chest the ball down and turn the defender before jinking inside and unleashing an unstoppable curled effort into the far corner for his 19th goal of the campaign.

Racing Club’s two-goal cushion did not last long, however, with Scott again scoring with his head in the 78th minute.

It was now Brocton who looked the more likely to add to their tally and Bannister was called on to produce a fine save in the closing stages to preserve the visitors’ advantage.

Racers boss Scott Easterlow was a relieved man at the final whistle after seeing his side extend their unbeaten sequence to 12 games.

“Was a big result,” admitted Easterlow. “Brocton are a decent side and will take points off some teams.

“We deserved the win on the balance of play but I was glad to hear the final whistle.

“To concede two goals from set plays was disappointing.”

Racing Club will need to show more defensive resilience on Saturday when they welcome leaders Atherstone to Townsend Meadow.

The Adders sit a point ahead of their hosts having played two games more and Easterlow knows his side can make a big statement in the title race with a victory.

“I think it will be biggest gate down there for while as long as we get some decent weather.

“It’s a huge game Saturday. If we can get three points it would put us in handy position, even at this stage.”