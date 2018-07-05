McKeaney pips Ball to win Cavin Woodward 5k

The top three runners from last year’s Cavin Woodward 5k Memorial Race filled the first three positions again this year.

Dean Mawby, the 2017 winner, had to be content with third as youngster Cian McKeaney pipped Ray Ball by just a second in a thrilling sprint finish to claim the title.

McKeaney, winner of the under-16 trophy in the previous two years, clocked 17min 36sec to edge ahead of Ball who retained the title of leading Whitnash resident.

Kenilworth Runners’ Martin Dorrill finished fourth overall to take the male over-40s’ trophy in a time of 18:41 and clubmate Jane Phillips was the first lady in 21:29 for 13th place.

In the under-16 category there was an excellent performance from Kenilworth Runners’ 13-year-old Ryan Hill who broke 21 minutes by one second to take home the Thomas Ellard Memorial Cup.

Leamington C&AC’s Tony Foster was the first over-60 runner to finish, clocking 20:57.

Other notable performances came from grandfather, father and son, William, Craig and Angus Foster who crossed the line together in 34:35.

Bringing up the rear were mother and son, Susan and 49-year-old Paul Gibbins who finished in 63:15 after running the race hand in hand.

The race, in memory of leading ultra distance runner Cavin Woodward, was held as part of the Whitnash Fun Day and had a depleted entry of 52 due to the hot weather - it was 27 degrees when the race got under way at noon - and clashed with two other local running races on the same day.

Selected other Kenilworth Runners finishers: 6, Craig Phillips (20:42); 20, Debbie Streets (25.30); 27, Tom Dable (27:10); 32, Pauline Dable (30:31); 34, Isaac Scandrett (31:35); 35, Richard Broadbent (31:36); 39, Jacob Scandrett (33:51); 40, Mike Scandrett (33:52).