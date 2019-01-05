Ho continues his rise up rankings at Burton 2-star tournament

Lillington Free Church duo Nicholas and Christopher Ho put their Christmas celebrations behind them to enter the latest 2-star tournament at Burton-on-Trent.

Christopher is rapidly climbing the England ranking list after strong recent performances, rising to number 76, and he again enhanced his reputation in the under-13 boys’ singles with a win over Max Radiven of Middlesex (59) and then a tremendous victory over Louis Cheung Turner of Lancashire, the England number 24 who was dispatched in four.

In the quarter-finals James Millward of Notts (43) was swept aside in straight games to afford him a semi-final slot against Daniel Jones of Staffordshire (61), with Ho falling in four.

Nicholas had the England number 20, Harry Yip of Sussex, up against him in his initial under-15 boys’ singles group, going down in straight sets but then narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout stages when losing in five to Tom Chesworth of Lincolnshire.

This gave him an opportunity to contest the consolation event and he took full advantage.

In the quarter-final he beat Jack Palfrey from Wales in three before overcoming Evan O’Connor 3-2 in the last four.

In the final, another Welshman fell in the shape of Evan Williams who was dispatched in straight games.

Christopher finished as runner-up in his under-15 group after beating Williams but had a tough quarter-final when facing England number eight Georgios Gerakios of Nottinghamshire who beat him in five.

After losing the first two games, the Lillington youngster won the next two sets comfortably but a slow start in the fifth resulted in an 11-5 defeat.