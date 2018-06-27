Leahy brothers pick up Box Cup gold and silver at Haringey

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Club picked up a gold and a silver from the Haringey Box Cup, Europe’s biggest amateur boxing event, courtesy of Nick and Sean Leahy.

Fitzpatrick’s sent three boxers to the three-day tournament at the Alexandra Palace in London, with the brothers joined by Bella Madden, who has recently returned to the club.

Sean Leahy

Nick Leahy got the tournament off to the perfect start on the opening day with a second-round stoppage of Northolt Boxing Club’s Sivarajpillai Kumar in the 64kg Senior B Class.

Younger brother Sean was not in action until day two, producing his own second-round stoppage against Powerday Hook boxer Alfie Collins at 60kg.

Madden, who has risen in the weights to 60kg, then faced host club Haringey’s Claudia Wilmot-Smith.

The Fitzpatrick’s boxer won the first round by a large margin before losing an equally one-sided second round.

She dragged herself back into the bout in the third round and was disappointed to be on the wrong end of a spilt decision.

Nick Leahy then edged his semi-final against Jersey Leonis ABC’s Harry Bertram, earning a split decision after a below-par performance.

Sean Leahy was up first on finals day against Stratford boxer Jason Johnson who is now fighting for the Jewellery Quarter.

A titanic battle saw Johnson get his hand raised but coach Derek Fitzpatrick said “there were no losers in this one”.

Nick Leahy then atoned for his poor display the previous day to overcome the durable IQ Neasdon’s Ernest Wojcik and take the gold medal.

“He’s one of the toughest blokes I’ve ever seen,” said Fitzpatrick of Wojcik. “Nick hit him with everything and the guy was as tough as they come.”

However, despite Leahy’s record now being 15-0, Fitzpatrick urged caution.

“It’s a great record and he has a break now before he goes into the Class B Development.

“Hopefully he can carry that on and be ready for the Elites but he’s still far from the finished article. There’s still lots to do.”

n Cleary’s boxer Jake Finch suffered a split decision defeat to Irish boxer Tommy Casey (St Francis Boxing Club) in the senior elites at 56kg.