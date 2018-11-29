Social table tennis players now have a space to play in Radford

The Leamington & District Table Tennis Association is going from strength to strength with 48 teams in their 3-a-side League and 26 teams in their 2-a-side League.

However, despite their leagues and tournaments being well attended and sessions catering for the over-50s, opportunities for social table tennis remain scarce in the district.

On the back of the success of their participation in National Table Tennis Day on July 18 where the association threw open the doors of their headquarters in Radford Semele, the LDTTA have launched a new club night.

Stephen Kurle, one of the men behind the night, explains: “We used the opportunity to invite the local community to come and try table tennis, with the help of a robot and several tables set up inside and out.

“All ages came along and there was ample interest for us to look at how we could take it further.

“Partly due to the reduction over time of other local venues, our HQ is heavily utilised, particularly during the September to April league season but we were able to offer some time on Wednesday to launch a new Radford Table Tennis Club for both youngsters and adults.

He continued: “We started with four attendees the first week and now have regular number of around ten.

“The standard of club members varies but it is the case that some players are improving quickly enough to seek league entry perhaps as early as Christmas.”

Members range in age from 11 to pensioners and the club offers two tables from 4pm to 8pm, going down to one at 7pm if there is a match booked.

Costs are £2 for adults and £1 for under-18s.